PARKER, Colo. (CBS4)– Living with wildlife is part of living in Colorado. That means some residents in Parker are taking extra precautions after some concerns over coyotes in the neighborhood.
Brooke Long has lived in Parker for 13 years and she has seen the neighborhood grow.
“A lot of new developments coming. Meridian wasn’t here when we moved here, Stepping Stone or any of these neighborhoods around us,” said Long.
The residents who have been there since day one are the coyotes.
“Sometimes you can hear them at night making noise. You’ll see them back behind the house because we back up to open space,” said Long.
A string of pets being killed and injured has raised concerns among the people living in the neighborhood. The incidents have prompted warnings posted on the neighborhood social media groups and the mailboxes.
Long has a dog and is taking extra steps to keep her safe.
“We don’t let her go outside by herself ever. We’re always out there with them and then our fence back there has chicken wire,” said Long. “Don’t let your animals out there by themselves. Make sure you’re walking with a friend if you can. Make lots of noise and just try to avoid them if you can.”
Those who have an encounter with an aggressive coyote are encouraged to call Parker Animal Services at 303.841.9800 or Colorado Parks and Wildlife.