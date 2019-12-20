Comments
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Corey Medo, a man listed on a babysitting website has been arrested, accused of sexually assaulting children. Medo was arrested in Aurora on Friday morning.
He is being held without bond on four counts of sexual assault on a child.
Investigators claim Medo had a profile on a babysitting website for a couple of years. He was hired by several families.
Detectives didn’t want to reveal the name of that website because the company did conduct a background check and at the time, Medo had no charges filed against him.