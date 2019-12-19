Comments
WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Westminster police say a possible drunk driver caused a crash and nearly drove over the side of an overpass overnight. The vehicle ended up in the barrier just a few feet from tipping over the edge.
Police say that SUV stuck in the barrier was driving north on Sheridan Boulevard when it crossed the median and hit a car driving south. Both cars spun out and nearly went off the overpass.
Two women were taken to the hospital. One was from each car. Both are expected to survive.
Police say that alcohol is a contributing factor in the crash.