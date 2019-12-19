Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Blood banks are asking people to give the gift of donations this year. According to Vitalant, blood donations tend to drop during the holidays. Weather conditions, seasonal illnesses and busy schedules are contributors.
Still, blood transfusions are needed year round. That’s why Vitalant’s Lowry and Highlands Ranch donation centers will be open on Christmas Day. Anyone who donates on Wednesday will get a box of chocolates as a thank you.
According to Vitalant, “all blood types are needed, however there is currently an urgent need for type O, A-negative and B-negative blood donations. There is also an urgent need for platelet donations.