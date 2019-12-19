DENVER (CBS4) — The Regional Transportation District is working on a plan to address the current driver shortage that is expected to include more service cuts.
According to RTD, a recent survey found 59% of commuters would support service cuts of it means a more reliable schedule. Now, RTD has released its plan on how to move forward based on that survey.
The six bus routes subject to be (temporarily) discontinued come May 2020:
- Route 55 (old town/Arvada Ridge)
- Route 157 (CCA/Buckley)
- Route 235 (Boulder Junction/ US36 & Table Mesa)
- Route 403 (Lucent Blvd)
- Route 16L (West Colfax)
- Route 99L (Federal Center/S Kipling Limited)
Additionally, RTD proposed:
- Reducing service on 19 routes
- Suspending certain services such as BroncosRide, BuffRide, Rockies service and RudRide
- Reducing peak frequency of the MallRide to 3 minutes
As for Paratransit Service, RTD stated, “We are committed to not impact current paratransit service. Those currently being service will be grandfathered in provided they continue to reside at their current address.”
However, no new customers will be added to the program if fixed routes are eliminated in their area.
RTD is planning service changes and reductions to several light rail lines:
- The D Line will no longer run service on weekends
- Weekend service on the C Line will be expanded to provide an option for D Line riders
- “Dropped trips are still likely, but not to the current degree.”
The approved changes are scheduled to go into effect in May 2020.