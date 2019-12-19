COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — A Colorado mother is suing her son’s school over a dress code that ended with her child expelled from school. Her 5-year-old son likes to wear a stud earring, but that’s goes against the dress code of Rocky Mountain Classical Academy in Colorado Springs.
Girls are allowed to wear earrings, but boys are not. The lawsuit claims that’s discrimination.
The boy was previously suspended twice.
Rocky Mountain Classical Academy is defending its decision, stating the boy’s mother signed the parent-student handbook and was aware of the dress code at the school.
The family’s attorney claims otherwise, “It’s irrelevant because the main problem here is the policy itself. a school does not have a right to violate the equal protection clauses of the 14th Amendment.”
The attorney said the main goal of the lawsuit is to get the dress code policy changed so the boy can be allowed to return to the classroom.