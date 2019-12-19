Top Colorado News Of 2019: Teachers Strike, STEM Shooting, Bomb Cyclone Among The Year's Biggest StoriesThe last year of the decade brought many news stories in Colorado that drew national attention, including a teachers strike in Denver that lasted for three days, a weather event dubbed the "bomb cyclone" and a video of parents brawling at a youth sports game in Lakewood that went viral.

Popular Dillon Ice Castles Expected To Be Complete Right After ChristmasUsually the construction season in the high country is a little rough this time of the year, but those folks are not building ice castles.

EPA Lowers Denver Area's Air Quality Rating To 'Serious'The EPA finalized the move Monday, lowering the ozone status of Denver and eight other Colorado counties from "moderate" to "serious."

GoFundMe Set Up To Help Family Of Michelle Lindsay, Season's First Avalanche VictimFriends and family of a woman who died in an avalanche in Larimer County earlier this month are raising money so they can donate a bench in her honor.