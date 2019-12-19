Comments
(CBS4) — Colorado is one step closer to allowing consumers to buy cheaper prescription drugs. This week, the Trump administration proposed a rule allowing states to import medications from Canada.
Earlier this year, Gov. Jared Polis signed a law establishing a similar importing program here. The initial plan is to import 65 drugs, including asthma medication, EpiPens, and hormonal therapies.
The pharmaceutical industry opposes the idea, saying it can’t guarantee the safety of foreign medicine.