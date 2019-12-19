DENVER (CBS4) — The Denver Zoo is offering the opportunity to get up close and personal with some of their most colorful residents. The flamingo encounter is a 30-minute tour around the flamingos quarters, as well as behind-the-scenes access to the birds.
“Warm up your winter days with the hottest (pink) experience we have at the Zoo: Flamingo Encounters! This awesome encounter is back, and perfect for the bird lover in your life,” zoo officials wrote on Facebook. “Mingle with our musically-named flock, including big names like Slash, Hendrix, and Cash!”
You can also get a peek at lovebirds Freddy Mercury, a Caribbean flamingo, and Lance Bass, a Chilean flamingo.
What’s more, you’ll get up-close with our flamingo keepers, who can tell you all about these feathered stars.
This program runs all through the winter.
Check out the Denver Zoo’s website for more information on the tour and to schedule your chance to hang out with the flamingo flock.