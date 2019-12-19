Comments
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Lakewood were in an officer-involved shooting on Thursday. The shooting happened when officers responded to the 2400 block of Youngfield about 3:15 p.m.
The suspect allegedly set fire to the basement of a home. When police arrived, the suspect was shot by officers about 5:30 p.m. The suspect was injured in the shooting.
The condition of the suspect has not been released. The suspect’s identity has not been released.
No officers were hurt in the shooting.
What led up to the shooting is being investigated.