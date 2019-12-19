DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado radio news/talk radio station 710 KNUS canceled the Chuck & Julie show after controversial comments about school shooting made by host Chuck Bonniwell. On Thursday, the father of school shooting victim Kendrick Castillo, John Castillo, plans to speak out on a different show on the same radio station.
On his show Tuesday afternoon, Bonniwell mentioned the impeachment process of President Donald Trump and said, “You wish for a nice school shooting to interrupt.”
During the show, Bonniwell’s co-host Julie Hayden, responded, “No, don’t even say that! Don’t call us! Chuck didn’t say that.”
KNUS issued a statement on Twitter, calling the comment inappropriate and confirming that the program was canceled.
OFFICIAL STATEMENT:
Given the history of school violence that has plagued our community, 710 KNUS confirms that an inappropriate comment was made on the Chuck & Julie show by co-host Chuck Bonniwell. A programming decision was made to end the program immediately.
Chuck Bonniwell issued an apology Wednesday night on Twitter, stating, “I made an inappropriate comment meant as a joke. I’m sorry it was not received that way.”
John Castillo’s son Kendrick was killed in the STEM Highlands Ranch School shooting in May, called the comment “unbelievable” on Twitter.
“Unbelievable that a [radio] host would suggest a school shooting to distract from the presidential [impeachment],” John Castillo wrote.
“Where do we go from here, as I navigate through the loss of our son Kendrick and I meet with so many people I find that only a few do the right thing to make real change for the good to help our youth and others selfserving interest,” John Castillo wrote in another post on Twitter.
John Castillo is scheduled to speak on KNUS Thursday afternoon, on the Steffan Tubbs Show, which airs from 4-7 p.m.
“I see Kendrick’s face every day at my desk; covered NINE school shootings. They’re not funny,” Tubbs wrote on Twitter.