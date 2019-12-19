



– Two days after a radio host made offensive comments about a school shooting to avoid impeachment coverage, a grieving father took the very same airwaves.

“I listened to it and I was infuriated and upset. Who would do something like this,” said John Castillo, the father of Kendrick Castillo who died in the STEM School Highlands Ranch Shooting.

Kendrick Castillo, 18, was fatally shot when he and two classmates tackled one of the two gunmen at STEM School Highlands Ranch on May 7. Eight other students were injured in the attack. Castillo’s classmates say he was a hero, likely preventing other students from being shot.

John said he was at his son’s grave when he was made aware of Chuck Bonniwell’s comments. 710 KNUS and Salem Media Group acted quickly to cancel the Chuck and Julie show. Castillo said that was the right move.

“You just can’t recklessly make a statement like that and think it’s taken lightly or it’s funny. The impact of that could be and probably is devastating,” Castillo said.

On his show Tuesday afternoon, Bonniwell mentioned the impeachment process of President Donald Trump and said, “You wish for a nice school shooting to interrupt.”

KNUS issued a statement on Twitter, calling the comment inappropriate and confirming that the program was canceled.

Given the history of school violence that has plagued our community, 710 KNUS confirms that an inappropriate comment was made on the Chuck & Julie show by co-host Chuck Bonniwell. A programming decision was made to end the program immediately. — 710 KNUS Denver (@710KNUS) December 19, 2019

Castillo was invited on the Steffan Tubbs show on 710 KNUS. The two have developed a relationship in the months after Kendrick was killed.

Tubbs repeatedly denounced Bonniwell’s comments and apologized, but said it was important to have Castillo continue the conversation.

“I am talking about it because it’s not the right thing to do. In our society before we can fix anything we have to focus on what the right thing is,” Castillo said. “When are we going to turn it into a positive action? When are we going to talk to our students and our kids about moral responsibility and moral compass?”

Tubbs asked if Castillo would accept an apology from Bonniwell. Castillo said the remarks were offensive to many more people than just himself.

“Let’s get rid of the hurt and let’s start working toward the good,” Castillo said. “I wish all people would just learn to cherish their relationships. I wish we still had our son.”

Last month, John Castillo was joined by family and friends to remember Kendrick during the launch of a beer named in his honor.

Strange Craft Beer Company created a drink called Kendrick’s Ale. Proceeds will benefit Kendrick’s robotics team.