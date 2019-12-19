AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A 15-year-old student was arrested after police say he brought a loaded handgun to Hinkley High School on Thursday. Another student saw the weapon and reported it to staff.
Police were called to the school at 8:30 a.m. Friday and the student was arrested in the classroom. Officers said the loaded handgun was in his waistband.
The school was placed on lockdown during the investigation and it was lifted after the student’s arrest.
The student remains in custody and will be charged with relevant charges related to a juvenile being in possession of a handgun, juvenile being in possession of a handgun on school grounds and interference with the functioning of the school.
Police have not determined why the student had a weapon or if he had any intent behind being armed.