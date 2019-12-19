



With two games left in the 2019 season, the Denver Broncos and their fans still have plenty to look forward to in these games.

The main thing that fans and the organization alike are watching is the performance of rookie quarterback Drew Lock. After leading the team to victories in his first two starts, Lock struggled in wintery conditions in Kansas City last week. But NFL on CBS sideline reporter Evan Washburn says that is a game that you can likely “throw away” when evaluating the rookie due to the conditions.

Just three games into the rookie’s career, it’s still “too early” to say the organization has finally found its answer at quarterback. But Washburn believes the team’s final two games will be huge for Lock.

“I think Drew Lock is probably somewhere in the middle of where he has been over the course of these three games. He is probably not as good as he was in Houston or as bad as he was in Kansas City,’ said Washburn. “He is a young quarterback that these next two games will be really important for because it lays the groundwork for a full off-season and training camp, where he is going to be the guy. These can be valuable moments of exposure.”

The good news is, the task isn’t likely to be nearly as difficult this Sunday against the Detroit Lions. The weather, for one, should be much better than in K.C. Secondly, the Lions defense has really struggled against the pass this season. They rank 31st in passing yards allowed (288.6) and 27th in yards per attempt (8.1). While they do have a top corner in Darius Slay, the defense has been extremely vulnerable to opposing passing games, making this a good opportunity for Lock to find his rhythm from the Houston game once more.

Detroit is entering Sunday on a seven-game losing streak, and they are currently playing with undrafted free agent David Blough under center. Sunday’s matchup appears to be tilted in the Broncos’ favor, and oddsmakers agree, with Denver set up as a touchdown favorite. But, more important than getting a win Sunday, the continued development of Lock would be huge for the Broncos looking forward to 2020. Because, as Washburn points out, the team is stocked with some good talent from recent drafts.

“They have had some really good drafts. I think health is going to be the big thing. More than anything, just getting their roster healthy and full again for the start of 2020 is going to be key to what they want to do,” said Washburn. “I don’t think there are a lot of glaring needs in the draft. I think it will be more about building depth and selecting best available player depending on where they are going to pick. Denver, one of the youngest rosters in the league, I think is set up nicely as long as Drew continues to develop.”

The next stage of his development comes on Sunday afternoon when the Lions and Broncos kick-off the late games on CBS at 2:05 p.m. MST.