EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– It wasn’t so long ago, stepping out of a plane in Eagle County wasn’t always a fun experience. Not anymore.
“Now that they have jet ways, it’s a really nice to get off the plane. In a blizzard, you’re not stepping out into a blizzard of ice and snow, it’s just really nice,” passenger Lawrence Zacks told CBS4’s Matt Kroschel on Thursday.
Day two of full winter operations and the new $35 million terminal expansion project is bustling with hundreds of visitors using those new jet ways.
“It’s beautiful! The first time I walked in, it was like, ‘Wow this is so much nicer!’ All the glass, it’s spacious and modern. The other one was so rinky-dinky,” Lawrence added.
The airport now has 14 daily nonstop flights for this winter’s service that started Wednesday. The new 120,000-square-foot terminal is large, yet feels warm and inviting.
“To see all of the great places and destinations people are coming in from, yes, we are excited,” said Eagle County Manager Jeffrey Shroll.
County officials say the airport is a big step in their overall economic development plan.
“This is a pretty big cog in our economic engine for the entire valley, this brings in a lot of skiers and a lot of business travelers and it’s a great alternative with the I-70 traffic,” Shroll added.
With more direct flights this winter and for next summer, the hope is this airport will help lift the county to new heights.