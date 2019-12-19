Comments
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Denver Broncos defensive lineman Adam Gotsis is done for the season after undergoing knee surgery on Wednesday. Gotsis, a second round pick in 2016, played in nine games this year.
The surgery involved the same left ACL that Gotsis tore when he was in college at Georgia Tech according to head coach Vic Fangio.
His knee injury kept him from playing in the Broncos week 15 game against the Chiefs.
After playing in the first four games of the season, and starting three of those games, Gotsis was inactive from weeks 5-8 raising questions about his future with the Broncos. Gotsis will be a free agent this off season.
The Broncos will host the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon.