AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Authorities are asking for help finding a man who robbed a bank in Denver and tried to rob another in Aurora.
Can You Help Us ID? The below suspect attempted to rob a Wells Fargo at 999 S. Sable Blvd. and did rob a Wells Fargo in downtown Denver a few days ago. Eligible tips may receive a reward for up to $2,000 by contacting @CrimeStoppersCO and can remain anonymous. pic.twitter.com/y0bcL4UinT
— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) December 18, 2019
The man is believed to be in his early 20s. In two images you can see him wearing a tan scarf. In another image you can see him a blue and gray puffy winter coat. The photos show chin-length hair but police say he may be wearing a wig.
They say he robbed a Wells Fargo Bank at 25th and Welton in Denver, where he got away with $2,200.
There’s a $2,000 reward if you can help identify this man.