AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Authorities are asking for help finding a man who robbed a bank in Denver and tried to rob another in Aurora.

The man is believed to be in his early 20s. In two images you can see him wearing a tan scarf. In another image you can see him a blue and gray puffy winter coat. The photos show chin-length hair but police say he may be wearing a wig.

They say he robbed a Wells Fargo Bank at 25th and Welton in Denver, where he got away with $2,200.

There’s a $2,000 reward if you can help identify this man.

