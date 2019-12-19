  • CBS4On Air

(CBS4) — A federal appeals court has ruled the Obama-era Affordable Care Act is partially unconstitutional. The decision covers the portion of the health law requiring people to have coverage, which is a key provision of the ACA.

President Barack Obama signs the Affordable Health Care for America Act (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

It is unclear what effect this will have — as Congress has already eliminated the penalty for not complying with this rule.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, who has been fighting to keep the Affordable Care Act, released a statement saying, “We must continue to stand up against the federal government’s attacks on healthcare and the justice department’s wrongful decision to challenge — rather than defend-this important law.”

Weiser says hundreds of thousand of Coloradans currently receive care because of the ACA.

