



– The woman killed in a hit-and-run near Colfax Avenue and Zenobia has been identified as Annette Conquering Bear. She was killed Tuesday night, two days before what would have been her 52nd birthday.

Conquering Bear’s family said although they are relieved that a suspect has been arrested, it won’t bring back Annette.

“And then it’s just hits you, she’s not going to call, she’s not going to call,” said Annette’s daughter, Amanda Conquering Bear.

Juan Sanchez, 39, is the driver accused of hitting Conquering Bear and then driving away.

Officers found a 2007 GMC Sierra pickup they believe was used in the hit-and-run a few blocks away on Colfax Avenue. They traced it to Sanchez and talked with him by phone before making the arrest on Wednesday.

Conquering Bear was carrying bags from Walgreens at the time, just kitty-corner from her apartment. She was walking home from the store with her husband when she was hit.

“She was right there in front of her home, she had to walk a couple of steps, she was fine, she would have been fine,” said Amanda Conquering Bear.

“She’s keeping us strong because I know that’s what she would want us to do,” said her son Daryle Conquering Bear.

Conquering Bear was a loving mother and grandmother and is remembered as always wanting to celebrate with her family, grateful for any time that she got with them.

“A person who would think about literally everyone else but herself,” said Amanda Conquering Bear.

Her children said the love she had for others and the love she got back from the community will be her legacy.

“She wanted you to be happy, she wanted you to go on with life, she had a heart full of gold,” said Daryle Conquering Bear.