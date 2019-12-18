DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis has ordered flags lowered to half staff on all public buildings statewide Friday to honor the passing of South Metro Fire Assistant Chief Troy Jackson. Officials said Jackson passed away peacefully Monday morning from adenoid cystic carcinoma — a rare job-related cancer.
Chief Jackson was hired as a firefighter in 1990 and worked his way up through the ranks as an Engineer, Lieutenant, Captain and Training Bureau Chief. He was promoted to Assistant Chief of Operations in 2016 and stepped down in August of 2019 due to health reasons.
Since Jackson’s death, firefighters have stood watch at the Crown Hill Mortuary in a tradition called an Honor Watch. The firefighters will take shifts around the clock until Jackson’s funeral service.
Chief Jackson is survived by his wife Lori, daughter Carley, son Covey and daughter-in-law Courtney.
South Metro Fire Rescue will hold a full honors memorial service for Chief Jackson this Friday, Dec. 20. The service is open to the public and begins at 11 a.m. at Denver First Church – 3800 E. Hampden Ave. An emergency vehicle procession will take place following the service, beginning around 1:20 p.m.