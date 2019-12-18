Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – No one was injured after a car struck a building in Denver on Wednesday afternoon. Denver firefighters responded to the 100 block of North Kalamath Street after a vehicle drove into the building belonging to Spa in the City. It heavily damaged a wall and forced the business to close temporarily.
Crews worked to secure the building so repairs could be made.
A spokesperson for the Denver Police Department told CBS4 the driver was able to safely get out of the vehicle. So far it’s not clear why the accident happened.