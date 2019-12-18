SPECIAL REPORTWatch CBS News Coverage Of The Impeachment Debate & Vote
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMCBS News Special Report/House Debate and Vote on Articles of Impeachment
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver News

DENVER (CBS4) – No one was injured after a car struck a building in Denver on Wednesday afternoon. Denver firefighters responded to the 100 block of North Kalamath Street after a vehicle drove into the building belonging to Spa in the City. It heavily damaged a wall and forced the business to close temporarily.

(credit: Denver Fire)

(credit: Denver Fire)

Crews worked to secure the building so repairs could be made.

(credit: Denver Fire)

A spokesperson for the Denver Police Department told CBS4 the driver was able to safely get out of the vehicle. So far it’s not clear why the accident happened.

Comments

Leave a Reply