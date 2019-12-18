



— A new toilet has been designed to encourage employees to spend less time in the bathroom while at work and keep lines moving at public restrooms.

A British startup called StandardToilet says its toilet is like the traditional toilet bowl design except for one key difference: the seat has been sloped by 13 degrees.

Developers say the slope mimics squat thrusts, putting strain on the user’s legs and making them want to get up after about five minutes.

“It is estimated that in the United Kingdom alone, extended employee breaks costs industry and commerce an estimated £4 billion ($5.23 billion) per annum,” a press release for the toilet states.

BREAKING NEWS: Say goodbye to comfort breaks! New downward-tilting toilets are designed to become unbearable to sit on after five minutes. They say the main benefit is to employees in improved employee productivity. pic.twitter.com/lfDbeXJdCX — Dave Vescio (@DaveVescio) December 17, 2019

“Our unique Patent Application, applicable both (in the) UK and worldwide, offers the ability to increase business efficiency and profits through reductions in social media usage,” the release continues.

The company says the intentionally uncomfortable angle is not only good for business, it also beneficial to users’ health. StandardToilet says that medical studies have suggested using traditional toilets can cause swollen hemorrhoids and the weakening of pelvic muscles.

And StandardToilet says the new design will help solve public bathroom congestion by getting lines moving quicker and reduce overflow into the use of handicap facilities.

So far, there are four models, including two that are wall-mounted and two floor-mounted.