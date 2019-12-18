Comments
(CBS4) – Come celebrate Hanukkah with a special interfaith event this week in Denver. Jewish country music artist Joe Buchanan will perform at Trinity United Methodist Church on Thursday night.
The event costs $15 to attend and some of the proceeds will go to Take Note Colorado, which is a statewide initiative helping to provide musical instruments to Colorado students.
Hanukkah begins on Sunday. The Associated Press describes it as follows: The Jewish Festival of Lights is an eight-day commemoration of rededication of the Temple by the Maccabees after their victory over the Syrians.