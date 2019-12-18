SPECIAL REPORTWatch CBS News Coverage Of The Impeachment Debate & Vote
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS News Special Report/House vote on Impeachment Articles
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    7:00 PMSurvivor
    9:00 PMCincy Lifestyle Extra
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Take Note Colorado


(CBS4) – Come celebrate Hanukkah with a special interfaith event this week in Denver. Jewish country music artist Joe Buchanan will perform at Trinity United Methodist Church on Thursday night.

Joe Buchanan

(credit: Joe Buchanan)

The event costs $15 to attend and some of the proceeds will go to Take Note Colorado, which is a statewide initiative helping to provide musical instruments to Colorado students.

(credit: CBS)

Hanukkah begins on Sunday. The Associated Press describes it as follows: The Jewish Festival of Lights is an eight-day commemoration of rededication of the Temple by the Maccabees after their victory over the Syrians.

Comments

Leave a Reply