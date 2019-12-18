



HMS Host owns and operates restaurants inside Denver International Airport and plans to open more dining options in the terminal. That includes additional Starbucks stores so they held a job fair Wednesday to recruit more employees.

“It is very tough to hire employees so we have to be that employer of choice,” said Douglas Petty with HMS Host.

In a strong economy with low unemployment, companies acknowledge it is a competitive landscape to recruit workers. DIA already employs 35,000 people according to HMS Host and that number will only increase as the company alone expands its presence.

The airport is in the middle of an expansion and remodel project that includes more restaurants. HMS Host is already working on filling jobs for two new Starbucks, it is the exclusive manager of all locations at airports from the coffee chain. HMS Host also owns and operates a variety of dining options in partnership with brands like Great Divide and Cru Wine Bar.

“We are that stepping stone for them,” Petty said. “It’s a job at first but it can be a career as it is for myself.”

HMS Host says entry level positions are a way to attract people in this environment who may not know what they want their career to be, they offer tuition reimbursement and a signing bonus as incentives. During their job fair at a hotel in Aurora, they considered 45 people in the morning alone and hired more than 25 candidates.

“There’s never a dull moment at the airport and busy, it’s a busy place,” said Ronald Cool with HMS Host. “We can offer unique places for people to work.”

While the airport can be an attractive place to work for some looking for jobs in this economy, the company says their focus is not just on getting people signed, up but building their experience with the company.

“Finding the people is not necessarily the hardest part, it’s keeping the right people,” he said. “It’s more about showing the future growth.”

“The availability to move up and grow is very important to our company and it’s very important to be able to put that message out there.”

LINK: HMS Host