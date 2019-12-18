IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation opened all lanes on Interstate 70 on Wednesday afternoon. Crews performed some rockfall mitigation work near Idaho Springs.
Eastbound lanes were first reopened about an hour before westbound lanes were reopened at around 3 p.m.
Blasting work was expected to be finished at noon on Wednesday.
I-70 still not open WB…. please enjoy the amenities in Evergreen for a while longer! pic.twitter.com/it7thsNDPX
— CSP Golden (@CSP_Golden) December 18, 2019
“This work needs to be done before installing rock mesh to improve public safety in an area where two rockslides occurred in late November. The blasting and scaling stabilize the rock face. Early snowstorms and moisture have loosened rocks causing the immediate need to conduct rockfall mitigation work,” Colorado Department of Transportation officials said.
LINK: CDOT Rockfall Mitigation Information
CDOT says an alternate route for westbound drivers is C-470 east to US 285 south to CO 9 North, which takes you through Frisco back to I-70 westbound.