Family Of Brain Damaged Thornton Teen Emmalyn Nguyen Sues Greenwood Village Cosmetic SurgeonA family has filed a lawsuit saying after their daughter suffered cardiac arrests and brain damage during cosmetic surgery, the medical professionals overseeing her care did not call 911 for more than five hours. Katie Johnston reports.

49 minutes ago

Colorado Eagles Employee’s Apology For Blackface Accepted By Akim AliuA Nigerian-born hockey player has accepted the apology of a minor league equipment manager in Colorado who wore blackface to the team's Halloween party in 2011. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

Denver Off-Duty Officer Hurt In Shooting At Gas StationA robbery took place Wednesday morning, shots were fired and an off-duty Denver police officer was hurt at a gas station in Arvada.

4 hours ago

Arvada Robbery & Shooting: 1 Injured At 80th & KiplingA robbery took place Wednesday morning and there's a heavy police presence at West 80th Avenue and Kipling Street in Arvada. Katie Johnston reports.

6 hours ago

Campaign 2020 Update: Michael Bennet Won't Be On Vermont BallotSen. Bernie Sanders will face a smaller field of competition for the Democratic president nomination in his home state next year. Katie Johnston reports.

8 hours ago

Firefighters Watch Over Former South Metro Fire Rescue Chief Troy Jackson 24 Hours A Day Until His BurialSouth Metro Fire Rescue is in the midst of the longtime tradition as firefighters watch over their fallen brother, Chief Troy Jackson.

9 hours ago