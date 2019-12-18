DENVER (CBS4) — Denver police are still searching for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian at West Colfax Avenue and Zenobia Street, two blocks east of Sheridan Boulevard Tuesday night.

The crash occurred just before 7 p.m. and the victim was pronounced dead on scene. Police have yet to release her identity but those who knew her say she had a loving family and lived among a tight knit community at Denver’s Renaissance West End Flats.

“We’re all very close here and we’re just devastated. Her husband is just in shock and one of her daughters and son are here and… it’s just… I don’t even know what to say,” said Buffy Bruns, a neighbor of the victim.

Bruns arrived home shortly after the crash. While she didn’t witness what happened, she spoke with other neighbors who confirmed what police told her.

“They just kept going. Just hit a person and moved her body like, halfway down the block and it killed her,” she said.

The victim was carrying bags from Walgreens at the time, just kitty-corner from her apartment. Bruns says she was walking home from the store with her husband when she was hit.

“How inhumane and disgusting something like that is. To kill a grandmother, a person that’s part of a beautiful family right before Christmas and drive off? I just…. I don’t even know what to say about that. It’s absolutely unconscionable to me,” Bruns said choking back tears.

Police described the vehicle involved as a late 90s White GMC Sierra crew cab with chrome rims, chrome step sides, and a chrome toolbox.

Investigators later confirmed they found the SUV abandoned near Colfax and King Street, but were still looking for the driver. If anyone has any information, call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Colfax and Zenobia was closed while police investigated.