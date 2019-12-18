Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The teen who was killed in a shooting Monday night at the Aurora Hills apartment complex has been identified. The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office says 16-year-old Frederick Robert died of a gunshot wound on Monday.
His death is being classified as a homicide.
The Aurora Police Department is still investigating the shooting that happened just after 10 p.m. at the Aurora Hill Apartments near Archer Place and Peoria Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call (303) 627-3100.