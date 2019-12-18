WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS4) – On the day the United States House of Representatives will vote on the impeachment of President Donald J. Trump, a Colorado representative will preside over the debate. Rep. Diane DeGette, a Democrat who represents Colorado’s 1st Congressional District, will sit as speaker pro tempore.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has asked DeGette to serve and preside over the House for Wednesday’s impeachment debate.
“I am honored that the speaker has asked me to serve as speaker pro tempore of the House and to preside over most of the impeachment debate,” DeGette said. “None of us came to Congress to impeach a president, but every one of us – when we assumed office – took an oath to uphold the constitution. This is a sad and somber moment in our nation’s history and the responsibility to preside over this important debate is something I will not take lightly.”
DeGette regularly presides over the House for various votes. She represents the Denver area in the House of Representatives.
