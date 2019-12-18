DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials are investigating after a deer was found alive with a crossbow arrow in its head. The deer was reported Saturday in Coal Creek Canyon.
CPW officials located the deer Sunday just east of Wondervu near Highway 72 and Copperdale Lane. There is an active hunting season taking place in that area of the state – Game Management Unit 38 – that runs Dec. 1 through Jan. 31.
According to CPW, the deer had to be put down to keep it from suffering or developing an infection.
Wildlife officials are asking anyone with information about the deer and who may have shot it to call 303-291-7227. You can also remain anonymous by calling Operation Game Thief at 1-877-265-6648 or e-mailing game.thief@state.co.us.