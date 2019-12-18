ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – A robbery took place Wednesday morning, shots were fired and a victim was hurt at a Circle K gas station in Arvada. There’s a heavy police presence at West 80th Avenue and Kipling Street, and Kipling is closed to traffic while an investigation takes place.

A vehicle is being sought after the crime. It was described as being a gold or silver Chevrolet Equinox with body damage in a tweet by Arvada police just after 9 a.m.

Robbery at 80th and Kipling, shots fired and victim injured. Vehicle is a gold or silver equinox with body damage. Please call 911 if you see the vehicle. — Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) December 18, 2019

Copter4 video showed crime tape at a Circle K gas station.

Anyone with information about the crime, or who sees the vehicle, is asked to call 911.

Avery Anderson said she was getting ready to get out of her car with her dad at the gas station when she saw a man with a gun. She told CBS4 she ducked down in her car along with her father. They heard approximately five gunshots.

She said a person who was trying to help someone in some way ended up getting hit.