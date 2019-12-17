Broncos safety Will Parks joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer at The ViewHouse Centennial for Xfinity Monday Live.
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Will Parks and the Broncos fell 23-3 to the Chiefs on Sunday.
“I’m 0-8 against the Chiefs. It is what it is at this point, it just sucks. You do a lot of work to get ready for a team like that. It’s a learning experience, what we can take away from that is basically, when the opportunity presents itself again you have to take advantage of it,” said Parks of the defeat.
Parks and Spencer also discussed his recent sack of Phillip Rivers, which was the first sack of Parks’ career.
“The year before that I got him on an interception,” recalled Parks. “Hall of Fame guy, great guy, we all knew that. It was pretty cool,” said Parks of his first sack.
Parks and the Broncos will host the Lions on Sunday and look to pick up their sixth win of the season. The Broncos will end the regular season when they host the Raiders on Sunday Dec. 29. Both games can be seen on CBS4.