BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Vail Resorts is giving back to youth programs and environmental causes. The Summit Daily reports the corporation donated $3.3 million in grant support to 49 non-profits in Summit County.
In total, Vail Resorts donated $14 million to 350 community nonprofits, according to Summit Daily. The nonprofits were chosen by employees who serve on Vail Resort’s Giving Council.
The donations were announced during the annual Summit County Giving Reception, which was hosted by Vail Resorts’ EpicPromise Foundation.