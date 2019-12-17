



– Friends and family members are mourning the loss of a tow truck driver killed while doing his job over the weekend. According to the Office of the Medical Examiner, Paul Dakan, 36, died at the hospital after being shot at Elite Towing near 48and Washington Street.

Victor Arenas-Foote, 25, has been arrested in connection with the shooting and is being held for investigation of first degree murder, felony murder, and aggravated robbery.

On Monday, while Arenas-Foote appeared before a judge for the first time, dozens of Dakan’s friends and family members watched.

Among them was Austin Carpenter, who met Dakan through work 6 and a half years ago, and considers himself a close friend. The two shared interests in cars, fish, and attending concerts.

“Him and me were a little bit more on the rock and metal side of things,” said Carpenter. “It was such a spiritual experience for him.”

On Sunday, Carpenter lost his friend and support system when someone shot and killed Dakan at work.

According to the statement of probable cause, a witness said the shooter’s car had been impounded. Video from the scene showed a heavyset male walking with a 60-year-old woman in the tow yard.

Police say Victor Arenas-Foote shot the victim, and he left with the woman in the impounded car — a red Toyota Corolla with the license plate ODL908 — without paying the $300 tow fee.

Adams County deputies spotted the car near Northglenn Drive and Grant Street less than 20 minutes later. During a search, deputies found a .38 caliber semi-automatic handgun in Foote’s pocket. Video from the scene was also obtained.

“If I hadn’t seen what I’ve seen, I don’t think I’d believe this was real yet,” said Carpenter.

For Carpenter, and those close to Dakan, the goal moving forward is justice. That’s why they showed up to the courthouse on Monday, and why they plan to continue their support for Dakan throughout the judicial process.

“We wanted to come out hard,” he said. “We want everybody involved in this to know that this isn’t OK and this guy uprooted and ended a lot more lives than just one when he did that.”

The woman who was with Arenas-Foote was questioned by police. According to the statement of probable cause, she told officers she told Foote several times to let her out of the car but he refused, saying he was scared and didn’t know what to do. She has not been charged.

Carpenter and other friends who spoke with CBS4 over the phone said they want police to reexamine her involvement.