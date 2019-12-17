



– Still working on your Christmas gift list? There is an inexpensive way to shop that you might want to consider. A recent survey found nearly half of Millennials and those in Generation Z who responded were OK giving a secondhand gift.

It’s called ‘thrifting’ and many young people think it’s even better than buying something new.

“Thrifting is probably the coolest thing you could possibly do,” said 29-year-old Lexi Wilson.

She scours the shelves at secondhand stores. She blogs and sells vintage items under the name “Lexi Goes Thrifting.”

“I call thrifting a modern-day treasure hunt,” explained Stacey Moskoe.

Stacey rummages through the racks at Goodwill Industries of Denver and other thrift stores.

A stay-at-home mom, the 33-year-old resells shoes and clothes.

“How cute is that?” Stacey said holding up a toddler sweater.

She found a number of items with tags still attached. Stacy googles labels that are unfamiliar and she snags some popular brands.

“Steve Madden, can’t beat that,” she said. “$4.99!”

With shoes that inexpensive, Stacey could gift a person an entire outfit.

“And still have tons of money left in my budget for more,” she said.

“I celebrate Christmas, so I like to call it ‘Thriftmas’,” said Lexi.

Last year, about 90% of the gifts she gave were secondhand.

“You never know what you’re going to find in a thrift store,” Lexi said.

This day, she hit the jackpot.

“I thought this was fabulous,” she said holding up a wicker basket. “It’s a wine set.”

It was priced at $6. Lexi also snagged an artsy lizard that holds a wine bottle.

“Will you give that as a gift?” asked CBS4 reporter Kathy Walsh.

“If I don’t keep it for myself,” laughed Lexi.

Lexi believes thrifting is for everyone.

“We have so much excess of everything, there’s really no reason to buy new if we don’t have to,” she said.

And just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, Goodwill has additional discounts on select items every day. So, maybe, it’s time to thrift the gift.

You can find Lexi Wilson on Instagram, on Etsy and depop at @lgtvintage.

Find Stacey Moskoe on Instagram and PoshMark.