CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – An addiction treatment group is giving back to homeless shelters as part of their treatment. The event is called “Socks of Love.” Socks are actually the least donated item to homeless shelters but are crucial to surviving in the colder months.
“Footprints to Recovery” in Centennial is dropping off their first donation to the Samaritan House Homeless Shelter on Tuesday — and will make another donation on Jan. 15.
“It is the little things in life that we take for granted each day, such as a clean pair of socks to put on in the morning,” said Mike Sinnett, Vice President of Catholic Charities. “However, if you are experiencing homelessness, socks are not taken for granted but a valued resource, especially in the winter. A new, clean pair of socks not only warms your feet from the cold, but adds an element of dignity to start out the day. Everyone likes new things, but a new pair of socks for those experiencing homelessness may be the best reason to smile that day!”
The group is collecting socks this holiday season — with a goal of 10,000 pairs by Jan. 15.
If you are interested in helping the “Socks of Love” campaign, you can drop off any kind of new socks at 6505 S. Paris St. in Centennial, or click here to make a monetary donation.