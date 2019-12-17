Crime Stoppers Reward Offered In Case Of Denver-Area Dispensary RobberiesPolice are offering a reward for information on four robbers who recently hit their fifth metro area marijuana dispensary in six weeks. Katie Johnston reports.

10 minutes ago

Abraham Lincoln High School Student Is CBS4's 'Future Leader' This MonthJared Hodison is a senior at Lincoln High School. He’s won awards for robotics, and being an advocate for cultural acceptance.

1 hour ago

A Slow Warm Up BeginsWatch Ashton Altieri's forecast.

1 hour ago

Former U.S. Attorney John Walsh To Review Aurora Police Case On Nate MeierAurora City Manager Jim Twombly announced former U.S. Attorney John Walsh will review the case of an Aurora police officer, Nate Meier.

10 hours ago

Rescue Rob Could Be Inducted Into Hall Of FansThe Denver Broncos have had a rough season, but this could be the best one yet for a die-hard Broncos fan.

11 hours ago

Roland Albert Sentenced For Stealing From Police CharitiesA former Aurora police officer who plead guilty to stealing tens thousands of dollars from charities that support families of fallen officers was sentenced on Monday.

11 hours ago