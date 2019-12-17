TRAFFIC ALERTGet ready for major Interstate 70 closure Wednesday morning
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — Officers with the Englewood Police Department took a break from their day jobs to take on the role of “Santa Cops” on Tuesday night.

Deserving children were nominated by officers to go on a holiday shopping spree at Walmart, choosing their own toys and gifts to make the season merry.

The goal of the program, according to City of Englewood spokesperson Ann Lauricello, is to strengthen ties between officers and children in the community.

“It’s a humanizing event for the children. They get to see the positive side of officers and put a real face to the job,” Lauricello said.

Each child chosen for Santa Cops was given a Walmart gift card to spend however they wish.

It looked like the officers had a jolly good time, too!

