(CBS4) – Friends and family of a woman who died in an avalanche in Larimer County earlier this month are raising money so they can donate a bench in her honor. Michelle Lindsay, 29, got caught in a slide on South Diamond Peak near Cameron Pass. She was skiing with friends.
The bench is planned for her favorite area — Horsetooth Mountain Open Space in Larimer County.
A GoFundMe page where the money is being raised says Lindsay had an “adventurous spirit and love for the great outdoors.”