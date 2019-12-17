Comments
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Kendrick Lakes Elementary School is getting a new building. Jeffco Public Schools held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday afternoon in Lakewood.
“This is all about the kids. The kids are going to have spaces in the hall to do different types of curriculum,” said Principal Sarah Roberts. “We will have special boards in the hall where they can interact with technology. We are going to have three separate playgrounds.”
The new building is part of a $567 million bond, which voters approved in 2018. The school is expected to be ready next December.