Comments
IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Interstate 70 will be closed in both directions for approximately three hours on Wednesday morning for rockfall blasting work near Idaho Springs. That means drivers heading into Colorado’s mountains on Wednesday will need to either leave very early from the Denver area or leave in the afternoon instead.
IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Interstate 70 will be closed in both directions for approximately three hours on Wednesday morning for rockfall blasting work near Idaho Springs. That means drivers heading into Colorado’s mountains on Wednesday will need to either leave very early from the Denver area or leave in the afternoon instead.
I-70 will be closed starting at 9 a.m. between the Dumont/Downieville (Exit 234) and Beaver Brook/Floyd Hill (Exit 248). Eastbound I-70 traffic will also be stopped at the Silverthorne beginning at 8:15 a.m. due to the closure.
“This work needs to be done before installing rock mesh to improve public safety in an area where two rockslides occurred in late November. The blasting and scaling stabilize the rock face. Early snowstorms and moisture have loosened rocks causing the immediate need to conduct rockfall mitigation work,” Colorado Department of Transportation officials said.
More information about the rock scaling work can be found at codot.gov/projects/i70mtn/rockfall-mitigation.