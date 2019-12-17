TRAFFIC ALERTGet ready for major Interstate 70 closure Wednesday morning
Filed Under:Colorado News, Denver News


DENVER (AP) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has downgraded the air quality rating of Colorado’s biggest population center. The EPA finalized the move Monday, lowering the ozone status of Denver and eight other Colorado counties from “moderate” to “serious.”

A view of Denver on Dec. 17, 2019

Copter4 flew over Denver on Tuesday morning (credit: CBS)

That will force the state to work harder to reduce harmful pollution but also bring tougher and costly regulations for businesses.

Gov. Jared Polis took the unusual step of inviting the EPA to downgrade the rating. He said over the summer that it was time to stop “sugar-coating” Colorado’s air problems.

