Comments
DENVER (AP) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has downgraded the air quality rating of Colorado’s biggest population center. The EPA finalized the move Monday, lowering the ozone status of Denver and eight other Colorado counties from “moderate” to “serious.”
DENVER (AP) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has downgraded the air quality rating of Colorado’s biggest population center. The EPA finalized the move Monday, lowering the ozone status of Denver and eight other Colorado counties from “moderate” to “serious.”
That will force the state to work harder to reduce harmful pollution but also bring tougher and costly regulations for businesses.
Gov. Jared Polis took the unusual step of inviting the EPA to downgrade the rating. He said over the summer that it was time to stop “sugar-coating” Colorado’s air problems.
(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)