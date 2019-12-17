Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — The Denver Dumb Friends League is trying to find homes for lots of adorable adult dogs this holiday season. To do it, the shelter is slashing adoption fees by half. But only until this Friday — for dogs aged one or older.
BOW-WOW! Today through Friday the Dumb Friends League Buddy Center in Castle Rock and Malone Center in Denver are offering 50% off all adult dogs (1 year and older)‼️Help homeless pets this holiday season! Adopt today! . 📸 Roco Taco, Malone Center in Denver . #adoptdontshop #opttoadopt #adoptionspecial #dog #dogsofinstagram #bowwow #bork #dfl #ddfl #dumbfriendsleague
That’s at both the Malone shelter on Quebec and the Buddy Center in Castle Rock. Give them a visit if you’d like to start 2020 off with a furry new friend!