DENVER (CBS4) — The Denver Dumb Friends League is trying to find homes for lots of adorable adult dogs this holiday season. To do it, the shelter is slashing adoption fees by half. But only until this Friday — for dogs aged one or older.

That’s at both the Malone shelter on Quebec and the Buddy Center in Castle Rock. Give them a visit if you’d like to start 2020 off with a furry new friend!

