Filed Under:Denver Broncos News


(CBS4) – Drew Brees broke Peyton Manning’s career record for touchdown passes on Monday night. Manning had 539 during his career playing for the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts.

Peyton Manning of the Denver Broncos gestures at the line of scrimmage in the first quarter against the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 24, 2016 in Denver.

Peyton Manning (credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Brees now has 541 after he led his Saints to a 34-7 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night in New Orleans.

Quarterback Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints celebrates his 540th career touchdown pass, for the most in league history, in the third quarter of the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes Benz Superdome on December 16, 2019.

Drew Brees of celebrates his 540th career touchdown pass on Monday night. (credit: Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Now in his 19th season, the 6-foot Brees — a 2001 second-round draft choice — came into the game already holding NFL records for completions with 6,792 and yards passing with 72,577. Brees broke Manning’s career passing yards record last season, and at that time Manning released a video jokingly saying “For 1,000 days I’ve held the record for all-time passing yards in the NFL. And I’ve gotta tell you it’s the been the greatest 1,000 days of my life. And thanks to you, that’s over now. And you’ve ruined that for me.”

