(CBS4) – Drew Brees broke Peyton Manning’s career record for touchdown passes on Monday night. Manning had 539 during his career playing for the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts.
Brees now has 541 after he led his Saints to a 34-7 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night in New Orleans.
Now in his 19th season, the 6-foot Brees — a 2001 second-round draft choice — came into the game already holding NFL records for completions with 6,792 and yards passing with 72,577. Brees broke Manning’s career passing yards record last season, and at that time Manning released a video jokingly saying “For 1,000 days I’ve held the record for all-time passing yards in the NFL. And I’ve gotta tell you it’s the been the greatest 1,000 days of my life. And thanks to you, that’s over now. And you’ve ruined that for me.”
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)