DENVER (CBS4) – Global restaurateur HMSHost is hosting a job fair to hire more than 70 associates for food and beverage positions at Denver International Airport. The positions include baristas, cooks, hosts, pantry team members, utility workers, and kitchen and operations mangers.
Candidates can apply in person on Wednesday at the Hilton Garden Inn located at 16475 East 40th Circle in Aurora. The job fair will go from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the hotel’s Garden Room B.
The open positions are at restaurants including Starbucks, Denver ChopHouse and Great Divide Brewhouse and Kitchen. According to HMSHost, employees will receive a 401K plan, meal allowance, paid time off, tuition reimbursement, free parking/ RTD Light Rail pass, and medical, dental, and vision insurance.
Job applicants should bring two forms of identification to the event. Additional information and opportunities can be found at HMSHost.com/careers.