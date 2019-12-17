Denver dropped to 15 below zero early on Tuesday morning, but that was nothing compared to other areas of the state! Antero Reservoir hit a low of 44 below! Incredible! Waverly in the San Luis Valley dropped to 32 below and Cowdery in Jackson county was at -32 earlier on Tuesday.
It’s not unlikely that we some more significant sub-zero temperatures again early on Wednesday morning. Many areas of the high country will be below zero again, while some of our coldest valleys are looking at temperatures to get to at least 20 below zero.
After Wednesday, our temperatures start to round a bit and we’ll actually be well above average. While the mountains won’t get to the 50s, they’ll get into the low 30s. Denver and the plains are looking at the mid-50s on Wednesday with the low 60s possible by Saturday!