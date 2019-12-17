TRAFFIC ALERTGet ready for major Interstate 70 closure Wednesday morning
Filed Under:Denver News, Plastic Bags


DENVER (CBS4) — Denver’s City Council has to take one more vote next week, and if it goes through — get ready to pay 10 cents for each grocery bag. The idea is to get people to reduce waste — in particular the use of plastics.

People in Denver use up to 250 million bags per year and only up to 5% are recycled. The rest end up in the waste system.

(credit: CBS)

Other cities have reported a reduction at least in plastic bags of 70 percent. Breckenridge passed a similar ordinance six years ago.

RELATED: Kids Ask Town To Add Tax On Single-Use Plastic Bags

But critics say this cost can hurt the poor — and some also say this pushes more people to buy other kinds of plastic bags.

There are some exemptions for this measure — such as meat and clothing.

 

 

