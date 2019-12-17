Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — Denver police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian at West Colfax Avenue and Zenobia Street, two blocks east of Sheridan Boulevard. Police say the was woman died at the scene.
Police described the vehicle involved as a late ’90s White GMC Sierra crew cab with chrome rims, chrome step sides, and a chrome toolbox. Investigators are working on gathering more information on the vehicle. If anyone has any information, call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867
Colfax and Zenobia will be closed while police investigate.