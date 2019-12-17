TRAFFIC ALERTGet ready for major Interstate 70 closure Wednesday morning

(CBS4) — Broncos linebacker Von Miller was selected to the Pro Bowl for the 8th time on Tuesday night. Miller was the only Broncos player named a starter.

HOUSTON, TX – DECEMBER 08: Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos celebrates as he heads to the locker room after the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 8, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Courtland Sutton, Diontae Spencer and Kareem Jackson will serve as Pro Bowl alternates.

Miller’s 8th selection ties the marks the second most for a player in franchise history.

John Elway was selected nine times. Steve Atwater and Champ Bailey were also selected nine times.

Last week Miller recroded the 105th sack of his career. He currently ranks 27th on the NFL’s all-time sacks list.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – DECEMBER 15: Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos warms up prior to their game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

 

