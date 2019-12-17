(CBS4) — Broncos linebacker Von Miller was selected to the Pro Bowl for the 8th time on Tuesday night. Miller was the only Broncos player named a starter.
Courtland Sutton, Diontae Spencer and Kareem Jackson will serve as Pro Bowl alternates.
Miller’s 8th selection ties the marks the second most for a player in franchise history.
For the eighth time in nine seasons, @VonMiller is headed to the #ProBowl!
RT to congratulate 5️⃣8️⃣ on being tied for the second-most selections in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/0l122hvkLN
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 18, 2019
John Elway was selected nine times. Steve Atwater and Champ Bailey were also selected nine times.
Last week Miller recroded the 105th sack of his career. He currently ranks 27th on the NFL’s all-time sacks list.