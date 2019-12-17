DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos safety Kareem Jackson, one week removed from a performance against the Houston Texans that earned him AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors, has been suspended for the final two games of the season. The suspension stems from a violation of the league’s substance abuse policy.
Statements from the NFL & the Broncos on S Kareem Jackson » https://t.co/Qn7fOFqVZU pic.twitter.com/XidnIQjaV4
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 17, 2019
Jackson was arrested for driving under the influence on Sept. 19.
In a statement, the Broncos said:
“Kareem Jackson was arrested for driving under the influence on Thursday, Sept. 19. He immediately informed our team of the incident, which we promptly reported to the NFL and thoroughly reviewed as an organization. There are high standards for the personal conduct of all members of our organization, and we have expressed our extreme disappointment to Kareem for his poor judgment. Under the NFL Policy and Program on Substances of Abuse, he has been suspended for the Broncos’ final two games of the 2019 season.”
Jackson will not return for the Broncos this season.