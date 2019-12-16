Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — Victor Arenas-Foote, 25, has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at 48th Avenue and Washington Street early Sunday morning.
The victim, who police have only described as an adult man, was taken to the hospital and later died.
Arenas-Foote is currently being held for investigation of first degree murder, felony murder, and aggravated robbery. Denver police said more details would be released some time on Monday.