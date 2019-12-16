Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The United State Postal Service is entering its busiest week of the year. Employees are hard at work sorting the parcels overnight to have them ready for carriers the next morning.
As busy as they are, it might be the favorite time of year for some.
“It’s the one time of the year we really get to deliver that joy and have that reciprocal so if you see one of those employees out there, give them a thumbs up, give them a high five, a smile. They need it they’re working hard, but they’re working hard for you,” said David Rupert, a USPS spokesman.
2019 Holiday Shipping Deadlines
The Postal Service recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines for estimate delivery by Dec. 25 to Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office and domestic addresses*:
- 9 — APO/FPO/DPO (ZIP Code™ 093 only) Priority Mail® and First-Class Mail®
- 11 — APO/FPO/DPO (all other ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail services
- 14 — USPS Retail Ground service
- 18 — APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express® service
- 20 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)
- 20 — First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)
- 21 — Priority Mail service
- 23 — Priority Mail Express* service